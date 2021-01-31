Short Interest in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Rises By 60.7%

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 638,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,949. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.96. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after purchasing an additional 318,995 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 147,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

