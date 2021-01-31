Short Interest in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Rises By 140.6%

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,900 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the December 31st total of 83,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SHG stock traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $27.67. 217,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. Bank of America upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

