Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Increases By 50.0%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

WCN traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.51. 2,183,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,022. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $70.87 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

