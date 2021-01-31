TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the December 31st total of 791,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAC shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 391,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.09.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TransAlta by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

