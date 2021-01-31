Washburn Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,252 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,252 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 13.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 115.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $314.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

