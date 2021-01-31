Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.