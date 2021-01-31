Wealth Architects LLC Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,451,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,110,766. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.84. The stock has a market cap of $177.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

