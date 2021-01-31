Brokerages Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.29). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.35) to ($2.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($11.37).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAX. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.89. The stock had a trading volume of 103,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,809. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38.

In related news, CEO Marcio Souza bought 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,303.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

