$0.51 EPS Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $7.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 61,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,597,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,811. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.97. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

