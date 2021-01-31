Loom Network (LOOM) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $63.34 million and $16.70 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.10 or 0.00910093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00053092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,470.98 or 0.04505914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00020900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00029895 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

