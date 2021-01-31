BitCoal Price Up 79.4% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $10,284.24 and approximately $200.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 79.4% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00409195 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000581 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

