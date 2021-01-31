Jarvis+ (JAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $312,512.34

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $312,512.34 and approximately $66,108.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

Jarvis+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

