Manna Price Tops $0.0027 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Manna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Manna has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.93 or 1.03674065 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002913 BTC.

About Manna

MANNA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,952,131 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,980 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

