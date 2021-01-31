yearn.finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $895.41 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. yearn.finance has a market cap of $895.41 million and $423.02 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One yearn.finance token can now be purchased for about $29,878.24 or 0.91523282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00049035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00134460 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00276316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039537 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance . yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

