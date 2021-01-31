Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538,738 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 769,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,088,000 after purchasing an additional 554,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.75.

Shares of BABA traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.83. 14,692,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,927,797. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.03. The firm has a market cap of $686.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $13.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

