Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,803,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,089. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

