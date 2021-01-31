NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,985 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after purchasing an additional 625,745 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after buying an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,908,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,032,694,000 after buying an additional 261,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1,335.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 228,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,527,000 after buying an additional 212,962 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. The company has a fifty day moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day moving average of $509.99. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. 140166 boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

