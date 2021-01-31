Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.7% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 117,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 48,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. 6,267,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,421. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

