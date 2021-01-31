Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Down 65.5% in January

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 197,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:CCM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 63,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,374. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. Concord Medical Services has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in Network and Hospital segments. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

