Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Down 53.3% in January

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,700 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the December 31st total of 663,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Campbell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 230,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

BHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 367,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,600. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $183.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.58. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.