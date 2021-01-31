Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Grows By 72.6%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the December 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,998,389. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 663,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 173,909 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18,895 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 217,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUY shares. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.52.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

