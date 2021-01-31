Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $705,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,217,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 266,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,277,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $194.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,379. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.63. The firm has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

