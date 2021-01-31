WaykiChain Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $65.07 million and approximately $107.43 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00068374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.75 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.39 or 0.04567715 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020693 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00030182 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WICC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

