Mchain (MAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $39.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mchain has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Mchain has a market cap of $22,747.35 and $39.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003166 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007635 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 54,935,550 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mchain

Mchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

