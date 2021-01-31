HyperCash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.76 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $32.76 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,794.56 or 1.00038436 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00023989 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.01013156 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.47 or 0.00309537 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00203847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003530 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,017,814 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

