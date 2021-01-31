Pantos Price Tops $0.0376 on Major Exchanges (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Pantos has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $2,795.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pantos token can now be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pantos has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00134014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040164 BTC.

Pantos’ launch date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,597,763 tokens. The official website for Pantos is pantos.io . Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pantos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

