American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.47.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 41.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 911,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 267,549 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

