Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 1,993,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,153. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 362.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.