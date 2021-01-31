Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.
Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 1,993,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,153. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
