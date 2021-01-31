Analysts Set Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) PT at $19.81

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIVB. TheStreet upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 41.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

CIVB remained flat at $$17.05 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,029. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $271.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

