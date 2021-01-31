PolypuX Trading 89.7% Higher Over Last Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded up 89.7% against the US dollar. One PolypuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $249,643.90 and $1,785.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00048744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00134014 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00276022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00067740 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00040164 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

PolypuX Token Trading

PolypuX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

