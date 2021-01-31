Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $171.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.04.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

