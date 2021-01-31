Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives $171.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.04.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.73. The stock had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $197.45.
In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,050,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,383,000 after purchasing an additional 109,573 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after purchasing an additional 797,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,297 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after purchasing an additional 306,097 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares during the period.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.