Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 2,650 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,367,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 97,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.56. 40,591,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,431,016. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

