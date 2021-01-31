Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,285,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.82. 2,101,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,299. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

