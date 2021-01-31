Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.73. 15,649,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,156,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

