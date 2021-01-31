Terril Brothers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Terril Brothers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.37 on Friday, hitting $1,835.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,778.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,641.85.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

