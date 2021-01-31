First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 62 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

