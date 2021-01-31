IFG Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,982 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after purchasing an additional 996,562 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after purchasing an additional 895,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average is $81.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

