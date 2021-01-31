Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.15.

In related news, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock traded down $23.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $483.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,645. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.68 and its 200 day moving average is $406.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

