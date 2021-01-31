First Business Financial Services Inc. Acquires 98 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $60,306,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $367.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

