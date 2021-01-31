PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.31. The stock had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

