Dowling & Yahnke LLC Has $15.38 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 1.1% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,993,883,000 after purchasing an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,592,000 after acquiring an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,676,006. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.