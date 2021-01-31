Analysts Set Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Target Price at €97.08

Shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.75 ($115.00).

Several research analysts recently commented on AIR shares. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AIR traded down €1.95 ($2.29) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €83.20 ($97.88). 3,536,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of €76.46. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

