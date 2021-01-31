Blur (BLUR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,958.00

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Blur has a total market capitalization of $117,602.53 and $11,958.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be bought for about $0.0183 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 59.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,779,864 coins and its circulating supply is 6,419,864 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

