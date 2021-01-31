Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. Arion has a total market capitalization of $53,011.02 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arion token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,504,612 tokens. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Token Trading

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

