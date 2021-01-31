reflect.finance (RFI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $330,670.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003972 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded 50.4% lower against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $330,670.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00134292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00274328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00067739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00039592 BTC.

About reflect.finance

reflect.finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,511,059 tokens. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com

reflect.finance Token Trading

