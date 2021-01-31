Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $13.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Laurentian restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Alamos Gold from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 77,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 21.6% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 2,520,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,904,007. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.20 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

