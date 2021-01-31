-$0.18 EPS Expected for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PDSB shares. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $3.05. 948,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. PDS Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $66,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

