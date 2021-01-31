IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ISENF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 161,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,761. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66.
IsoEnergy Company Profile
