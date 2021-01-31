IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) Short Interest Update

IsoEnergy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ISENF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ISENF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.55. 161,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,761. IsoEnergy has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

