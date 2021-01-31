Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Increases By 187.5%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on HVRRY. Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Rück presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

HVRRY traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.88. 4,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

