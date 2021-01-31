Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 177.0% from the December 31st total of 80,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 76.9 days.

NCMGF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

